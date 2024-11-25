Breaking News
Updated on: 25 November,2024 01:28 PM IST  |  Perth
mid-day online correspondent |

The win marked a significant achievement for India, as the Aussies had been unbeaten in their four previous Test matches at the new Perth Stadium

India’s skipper Jasprit Bumrah (C) walks with his team off the field for a lunch break on day four (Pic: AFP)

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led Team India to a stunning 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, handing the hosts their first-ever Test defeat at the venue.


The win marked a significant achievement for India, as the Aussies had been unbeaten in their four previous Test matches at the new Perth Stadium, having triumphed over India, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Pakistan.



Prior to this encounter, Australia had enjoyed a perfect record at the Optus Stadium, with no losses since its inauguration in 2018. In fact, their last Test against India at this venue, also in 2018, ended with an Australian victory by 146 runs, but this time, the result was drastically different. India, led by Bumrah, delivered a clinical performance in both departments of the game, taking control after dominating with the bat.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma revs up in nets, to play two-day game in Canberra

The Test match in Perth was only the fifth ever held at the Optus Stadium. Since its opening, the stadium has hosted a variety of international fixtures, but this loss to India is one that will be remembered for a long time, as it marks a significant shift in momentum. India’s emphatic win is a testament to their resilience and strength in challenging conditions, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting series.

More updates to follow...

 

