Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: 'Pain-free' Mohammed Shami optimistic about selection for Australia Tests

Updated on: 21 October,2024 02:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Shami bowled full tilt in the nets after India's opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Sunday

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

His fitness becoming a topic of swirling speculation, seasoned India pacer Mohammed Shami said on Monday that he is completely pain-free and is still not out of reckoning for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 starting next month.


Shami bowled full tilt in the nets after India's opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Sunday. This was a few days after skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he had swelling in his knees which has affected his rehabilitation from an ankle injury sustained last year.


"I am very happy with how I bowled yesterday. I was bowling from half run-up before that because I didn't want to take too much load. But yesterday, I decided to go full tilt, and I bowled at a 100 per cent," the 34-year-old told reporters on the sidelines of an event by Eugenix Hair Sciences where he spoke about his cricketing journey.


"The result was good. I am 100 per cent pain-free. Everyone has been wondering for a long time about whether I will make it for the Australia series but it is still some time away," he said referring to the five-match contest that begins November 22 in Perth.

Rohit had said that he was not in favour of taking an "undercooked" Shami for the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Shami also said he would like to play a couple of matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy for his state team Bengal.

"The only thing on my mind is to ensure that I am fit and how strong I can be for the Australia series. I can see what kind of attack we need in Australia. I have to spend more time on the ground," he said.

"I want to play a couple of (Ranji) matches before I go," he added.

Shami has not played for India since 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19 owing to the injury.

