Chasing a tricky 107 on a rain-delayed day of the IND vs NZ 1st Test, New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham without scoring and Devon Conway for 17

Rachin Ravindra seen training at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) academy (Pic: @SuperKingsAcad/X)

Listen to this article IND vs NZ 1st Test: How Chennai Super Kings inspired New Zealand's landmark Test win in India after 36 years x 00:00

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put on an unbroken 75 to guide New Zealand to a first Test win in India for 36 years on day five of the rain-hit match in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chasing a tricky 107 on a rain-delayed day of the IND vs NZ 1st Test, New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham without scoring and Devon Conway for 17. But Young and Ravindra guided the visitors to 110-2 in the first session and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

First-innings centurion Ravindra, a wristy left-hander, looked comfortable as he hit six fours in his 46-ball stay and was named player of the match after the eight-wicket victory in the IND vs NZ 1st Test.

Young struck the winning boundary, one of his seven fours, as his New Zealand teammates exchanged hugs in the pavilion. He also hit one six, while facing 76 balls. It was New Zealand's third Test victory in India after their wins in 1969 at Nagpur and at Mumbai in 1988.

Latham, who took over from Tim Southee after New Zealand were swept 2-0 in Sri Lanka, marked his first Test as full-time captain with a resounding victory.

New Zealand stars Rachin Ravindra and Ben Sears train at #SuperKingsAcademy ahead of their Tests in the subcontinent against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka!🤩💛#TrainLikeASuperKing💪 pic.twitter.com/P8JsOiALSh — Super Kings Academy (@SuperKingsAcad) September 2, 2024

Before joining the national team, Rachin made a trip to Chennai, where he trained at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) academy in September. This preparation was crucial for the Black Caps as they geared up for a demanding Test season, which included six matches in the subcontinent.

Also Read: Positivity reigns supreme in India dressing room despite defeat to NZ

The season commenced with a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Noida, but unfortunately, the match was washed out without a single ball being bowled. Following that, the team traveled to Sri Lanka for two Test matches, where they faced defeats in both encounters.

After New Zealand's historic victory in Bengaluru, Rachin attributed a significant portion of his success in Indian conditions to his training at the CSK Academy. The experience he gained there proved invaluable, enhancing his adaptability and performance in challenging environments.

In the 2024 IPL auction, CSK acquired Rachin for a modest sum of Rs. 1.8 crore, positioning him as a promising talent within the franchise. However, his future with the team remains uncertain as the 2025 IPL mega auction approaches. It remains to be seen whether CSK will choose to retain him or exercise their Right to Match (RTM) card, a decision that could impact both Rachin’s career trajectory and the team's strategy moving forward.