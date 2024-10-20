'Respected bowlers, enjoyed the moment': Rachin Ravindra

The conversation was about acknowledging that they are very good bowlers, and it was key to fight through that period and enjoy the moment

Rachin Ravindra during his 39 not out yesterday. Pic/AFP

New Zealand’s left-handed batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said the conversation around acing the chase of 107 to get an eight-wicket win over India was about respecting the bowlers by fighting through it and enjoy the moment at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Set 107 to win on Day Five after rain delayed the start of proceedings, New Zealand were made to work very hard to get their runs, especially with Jasprit Bumrah displaying his extraordinary skill and control with the new ball to get two early scalps and was cheered on by spectators.

“The conversation was about acknowledging that they are very good bowlers, and it was key to fight through that period and enjoy the moment. The atmosphere with the crowd was amazing, and it’s moments like these that make playing cricket special. “The crowd’s energy adds to the excitement, and credit to Youngy [Will Young] and Dev [Devon Conway] for getting through that tough period,” Ravindra told Jio Cinema.

