Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Border Gavaskar Trophy Australia 611 in 2nd innings lead India by 62 runs

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia 61/1 in 2nd innings, lead India by 62 runs

Updated on: 18 February,2023 05:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Australia extended their lead to 62 runs against India at the end of day 2 of the second Test here on Saturday

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia 61/1 in 2nd innings, lead India by 62 runs

Australian players celebrate after the wicket of Indian batter Axar Patel during the 2nd day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 18 (Pic Courtesy: PTI)


Australia extended their lead to 62 runs against India at the end of day 2 of the second Test here on Saturday.


The visitors were on 61 for one when stumps were called.



Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India bowled out for 262, trail Australia by a run


Earlier, Axar Patel (74) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) added 114 runs before Australia bowled out India for 262 for a one-run lead.

Shreyas Iyer completed a stellar catch as Usman Khawaja (6) was sent back by Ravindra Jadeja (1/23).

Brief Scores:

Australia: 263 all out and 61 for 1 in 12 overs (Travis Head 39 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 1/23)

India 1st Innings: 262 all out in 83.3 overs (Axar Patel 74, Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/67) 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cricket news test cricket sports border-gavaskar trophy sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK