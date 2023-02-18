Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia 61/1 in 2nd innings, lead India by 62 runs

Australia extended their lead to 62 runs against India at the end of day 2 of the second Test here on Saturday

Australian players celebrate after the wicket of Indian batter Axar Patel during the 2nd day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 18 (Pic Courtesy: PTI)

Australia extended their lead to 62 runs against India at the end of day 2 of the second Test here on Saturday.

The visitors were on 61 for one when stumps were called.

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India bowled out for 262, trail Australia by a run

Earlier, Axar Patel (74) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) added 114 runs before Australia bowled out India for 262 for a one-run lead.

Shreyas Iyer completed a stellar catch as Usman Khawaja (6) was sent back by Ravindra Jadeja (1/23).

Brief Scores:

Australia: 263 all out and 61 for 1 in 12 overs (Travis Head 39 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 1/23)

India 1st Innings: 262 all out in 83.3 overs (Axar Patel 74, Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/67)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever