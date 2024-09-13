Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Glenn Maxwell feels Virat-Steve battle will be exciting

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick start on November 22 with the first match set to be played in Perth. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are among the "Fab Four" along with England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has scored 8,848 runs in 113 Tests and 191 innings at an average of 49.15

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's dashing all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that the head-to-head between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be exciting to watch and the one who scores runs will help his team win the coveted trophy.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick start on November 22 with the first match set to be played in Perth. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are among the "Fab Four" along with England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

So far, Glenn Maxwell donned the Australian Test jersey in just seven matches. He last Test match came in 2017. "I think probably the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, are probably head-to-head, seeing how their dominance I suppose, is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border Gavaskar Trophy. One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them, and it is going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head", said Maxwell.

Representing Australia in 109 Test matches, Steve Smith has accumulated 9,685 runs including 32 centuries and 41 half-centuries. His best score is 239.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has scored 8,848 runs in 113 Tests and 191 innings at an average of 49.15, with 29 centuries and 30 fifties. His best score is 254.

A heartfelt moment between the two tough rivals came during the 2019 World Cup when Virat stopped the crowd from boing at Smith over the 'Sandpaper Gate' saga. Smith later appreciated the gesture and thanked the former Indian skipper for the same.

Virat's Test record in Australia is prolific, scoring 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08 in 13 Tests, with six centuries and four fifties in 25 innings. His best score is 169. Overall in 25 Tests against Australia, he has scored 2,042 runs at an average of 47.48, with eight centuries and five fifties in 44 innings.

On the other hand, Smith is the ninth-highest run-getter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy history. In 18 matches and 35 innings, he has scored 1,887 runs at an average of 65.06, with eight centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

(With ANI Inputs)