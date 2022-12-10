Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bowlers put Australia ahead v West Indies at Adelaide

Bowlers put Australia ahead v West Indies at Adelaide

Updated on: 10 December,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Adelaide
AFP |

Top

At stumps in Adelaide on Day Two, the visitors were 102-4, still 409 runs behind after Australia declared their first innings at 511-7

Bowlers put Australia ahead v West Indies at Adelaide

Representation pic


Australia took four wickets to leave the West Indies reeling on Friday in the day-night second Test after Travis Head crunched 175 and Marnus Labuschagne’s scored 163.


Also Read: Tons from Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head help Australia torment West Indies



At stumps in Adelaide on Day Two, the visitors were 102-4, still 409 runs behind after Australia declared their first innings at 511-7. Michael  Neser, replacing Pat Cummins, bagged the key wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite for 19, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey taking a regulation catch. 


Also Read: Carey misses ton; Australia dominate Day Two v Pakistan

Neser found movement and removed Shamarh Brooks for eight in a mirror dismissal. Nathan Lyon then held a caught-and-bowled to send Jermaine Blackwood packing for three. Cameron Green capped a good day by bowling Devon Thomas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
australia west indies test cricket sports news cricket news International Sports News Update Sports Update International Sports News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK