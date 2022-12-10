Bowlers put Australia ahead v West Indies at Adelaide

At stumps in Adelaide on Day Two, the visitors were 102-4, still 409 runs behind after Australia declared their first innings at 511-7

Australia took four wickets to leave the West Indies reeling on Friday in the day-night second Test after Travis Head crunched 175 and Marnus Labuschagne’s scored 163.

At stumps in Adelaide on Day Two, the visitors were 102-4, still 409 runs behind after Australia declared their first innings at 511-7. Michael Neser, replacing Pat Cummins, bagged the key wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite for 19, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey taking a regulation catch.

Neser found movement and removed Shamarh Brooks for eight in a mirror dismissal. Nathan Lyon then held a caught-and-bowled to send Jermaine Blackwood packing for three. Cameron Green capped a good day by bowling Devon Thomas.

