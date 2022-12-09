Tons from Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head help Australia torment West Indies

Head was 114 not out after making his first test century on his home ground in the day-night match. Both teams made injury-enforced changes following Australia’s 164-run win in the series-opener in Perth last weekend

Australian batsmn Travis Head (L) celebrates scoring his century with teammate Marnus Labuschagne (R) on the first day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Pic/AFP

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head posted unbeaten centuries in a 199-run stand to lead Australia to 330-3 against West Indies at stumps on Day One of the second Test on Thursday. Labuschagne scored his third century in as many innings against West Indies and was 120 not out at Adelaide Oval.

