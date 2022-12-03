×
Australia overcome gritty WI; Pat Cummins bags 200th scalp

Updated on: 03 December,2022 10:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The visitors were dismissed for 283 in the final session on day three after the hosts declared their first innings at 598-4 on the back of double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith

Pat Cummins


Australia took a grip on the first Test in Perth Friday with Pat Cummins bagging his 200th wicket as they bowled out a resolute West Indies then piled on more runs to stretch their lead to a commanding 344. 


The visitors were dismissed for 283 in the final session on day three after the hosts declared their first innings at 598-4 on the back of double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. David Warner, on 17, and Labuschagne, on three, then hammered home Australia’s advantage after they opted against the follow on to bat again, with Usman Khawaja the only casualty, out for five as they reached 29-1. 


