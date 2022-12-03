Runs galore on placid pitch as Pakistan openers hold firm

Earlier, resuming at 506-4, England added 151 runs in 125 minutes, with Harry Brook taking his overnight score of 101 to 153. Ben Stokes (41), debutant Liam Livingstone (nine), and Brook were all dismissed by pacer Naseem Shah (3-140)

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique(R) and teammate Imam-ul-Haq walk back to the pavilion at the end of the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi. Pic/AFP

Pakistan’s openers got among the runs on a placid pitch on Friday as they took the home team to 181 without loss in reply to England’s mammoth 657 in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Also Read: After Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, BCCI set to introduce 'impact player' rule in IPL

At close on day two, Imam-ul-Haq (90) and Abdullah Shafique (89) were approaching hundreds when umpires called stumps with 17 overs remaining. The home team still need 277 runs to avoid the follow-on. The pitch was again unresponsive to bowlers as the England attack, led by James Anderson, toiled in the same manner as the home side.

Earlier, resuming at 506-4, England added 151 runs in 125 minutes, with Harry Brook taking his overnight score of 101 to 153. Ben Stokes (41), debutant Liam Livingstone (nine), and Brook were all dismissed by pacer Naseem Shah (3-140).

Also Read: Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; will miss Australia's summer of cricket

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever