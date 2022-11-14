×
Pakistan must learn how to close out big games: Shan Masood

Updated on: 14 November,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI

Masood said the young team had a bright future, but needed to learn how to win the tight moments. “I think the next step this young team has to take is finishing games, finishing out close moments”

Pakistan's Shan Masood plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket final match between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne. Pic/AFP


Pakistan can take pride in getting to the World Cup final, but now their young team must take the next step—learning how to close out tight games, said batsman Shan Masood on Sunday. 


“There were stages especially with the bat that we could have finished things off really well,” he said. “Personally, I take blame for it. We were aiming for 170 and having looked at the way the innings ended, we could have used a batsman staying in and getting us to at least 155-160, which would have been good on that pitch.” 



Masood said the young team had a bright future, but needed to learn how to win the tight moments. “I think the next step this young team has to take is finishing games, finishing out close moments.”

