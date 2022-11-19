Skipper Pat Cummins: Doing well for Oz should be Green’s aim

Green, 23, touted as the future of Australian cricket, had impressed on the tour of India while opening the innings in the absence of David Warner

Pat Cummins

Australia skipper Pat Cummins says while he would love Cameron Green to focus all his energy playing for the national team, he will not take away the opportunity to compete in the IPL from the young all-rounder.

Also Read: Om Shah deadly for Swami Vivekanand

Green, 23, touted as the future of Australian cricket, had impressed on the tour of India while opening the innings in the absence of David Warner. “Yeah potentially [Green will enter his name in the IPL auction]. I think the auction is a little while away. Selfishly as a captain, I’d love for him to save all of his energy for Australia. But how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?” Cummins said.

Also Read: Consistency is something we are very big on: Sanjay Bangar

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever