Skipper Pat Cummins: Doing well for Oz should be Green’s aim

Updated on: 19 November,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Green, 23, touted as the future of Australian cricket, had impressed on the tour of India while opening the innings in the absence of David Warner

Australia skipper Pat Cummins says while he would love Cameron Green to focus all his energy playing for the national team, he will not take away the opportunity to compete in the IPL from the young all-rounder.


Green, 23, touted as the future of Australian cricket, had impressed on the tour of India while opening the innings in the absence of David Warner. “Yeah potentially [Green will enter his name in the IPL auction]. I think the auction is a little while away. Selfishly as a captain, I’d love for him to save all of his energy for Australia. But how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?” Cummins said.


