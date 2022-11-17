Pat Cummins wary of cock-a-hoop England

“Yeah, I think you always have a point to prove, especially playing here in Australia,” said Test captain Cummins, who will lead the one-day team for the first time on Thursday

Pat Cummins

New skipper Pat Cummins admitted on Wednesday that Australia have a point to prove after their failure at the T20 World Cup, with champions England in their sights in a one-day series this week. Australia went into the World Cup as defending champions but failed to go beyond the group phase, in contrast to Jos Buttler’s men who powered to the title with a gripping win against Pakistan on Sunday.

“Yeah, I think you always have a point to prove, especially playing here in Australia,” said Test captain Cummins, who will lead the one-day team for the first time on Thursday. “We want to win every series we play. The core of this squad was part of that T20 side so... it’s a different format, but we probably didn’t play as well as we know we can and this gives us an opportunity straight away to play against the best. They face England in three one-dayers, starting in Adelaide before moving to Sydney and then Melbourne.

Also read: Australia captain Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023 due to 'packed' schedule

“They might be a little bit short on sleep, but they’re a class side,” said Cummins, who has overcome a bout of gastro and will be fit to play. “They’re riding high. They obviously had a great T20 campaign and they will be strong.” Australia head into the series with a near full-strength side apart from Glenn Maxwell, who broke his leg in a freak accident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever