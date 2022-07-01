SL vs AUS: Cameron Green, Usman Khawaja put Australia on top

The tourists reached 313-8 when bad light stopped play after storms and ferocious winds caused a spectator stand to collapse and delayed the start of play until the afternoon

Cameron Green celebrates his 50 yesterday. Pic/AFP

Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja hit half-centuries to put Australia ahead by 101 runs against Sri Lanka after abysmal weather set back the second day of the opening Test on Thursday.

The tourists reached 313-8 when bad light stopped play after storms and ferocious winds caused a spectator stand to collapse and delayed the start of play until the afternoon.

Skipper Pat Cummins, on 26, and Nathan Lyon, on eight, were batting at close of play after the tourists dominated the two sessions. The left-handed Khawaja made 71 before Green, who top-scored with 77, was involved in an attacking stand of 84 with wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey.

