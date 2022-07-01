Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: In a last-ball thriller, BJP chooses Eknath Shinde for top job
Thanekars on cloud nine as Eknath Shinde becomes new Maharashtra CM
Mumbai Crime: Mother-daughter duo killed, another daughter, man found hanging in Kandivli
Rains just begin and Mumbai already under water
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > New skipper Harmanpreet Kaur eyes winning start in ODIs vs Sri Lanka

New skipper Harmanpreet Kaur eyes winning start in ODIs vs Sri Lanka

Updated on: 01 July,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Pallekele
PTI |

Top

India will be without their two pillars—Mithali, who retired from cricket earlier this month, and Jhulan Goswami, who is nursing a side strain

New skipper Harmanpreet Kaur eyes winning start in ODIs vs Sri Lanka

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur


Starting a new era in 50-over cricket without the peerless Mithali Raj, the newly-appointed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, will seek an improved performance across departments from her players as Indian women eye a winning start against hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match series, starting Friday.

India will be without their two pillars—Mithali, who retired from cricket earlier this month, and Jhulan Goswami, who is nursing a side strain.




The absence of international cricket’s most prolific duo is just one of several concerns for captain Kaur ahead of the ODI series opener.


Kaur & Co win T20I series

The Indians made a positive start to the tour of the island nation by winning the T20I series 2-1, but their performance was far from perfect and while the format will change, the regulars in the side would be keen to put up a dominant display against the lowly-ranked (ninth) Sri Lanka.

Also Read: ENG vs IND: Not thinking of a draw, insists skipper Jasprit Bumrah

“It is new journey for me also,” Kaur, who was handed the ODI captaincy after Mithali retired, said at the pre-match press conference.
“My main motive is to improve our fitness and fielding. These are the two areas where I personally want the team to do well in,” she added.

Batters struggle

The batters struggled on the slow track at Dambulla, unable to breach the 140-run mark in all three T20Is and the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma would hope for a better and consistent show in the 50-over format.

The last time India played a 50-over match was during the World Cup in March, when they failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be keen to keep the winning momentum going after picking a conciliatory victory in the last T20I.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mithali raj harmanpreet kaur indian womens cricket team t20 cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK