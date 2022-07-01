Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

“Accept the challenge is my motto and that’s how I will go about things. I’m not thinking of a draw,” said Bumrah on Thursday. His interaction with the media was bereft of tall talk

ENG vs IND: Not thinking of a draw, insists skipper Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah


Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah will live up to his life’s motto as he leads India here today in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been hit by COVID-19.

Also Read: Sam Curran: Massive pressure on England despite recent high




“Accept the challenge is my motto and that’s how I will go about things. I’m not thinking of a draw,” said Bumrah on Thursday. His interaction with the media was bereft of tall talk. “I’m not worried. I’m not threatening [the opposition] and I’m not being threatened,” said Bumrah, who revealed he has been having conversations with Rohit and ex-skipper Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes emphasised that he would like to see in-form batsman Jonny Bairstow continue playing fearlessly.


