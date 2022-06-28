England batsman Joe Root lauds 'phenomenal' Jonny Bairstow after 3-0 whitewash over NZ

Bairstow's form, combined with Joe Root's prowess with the blade were some of the key factors in England gunning down big targets in the fourth innings of all three games

Jonny Bairstow leaves after hitting the final ball for six as England win on day 5 of the third cricket Test match between England and New Zealand. Pic/ AFP

Jonny Bairstow is in some truly other-worldly form at the moment, so much so that it appears as if he is treating the red-ball game as a T20 match.

Bairstow finished the series by hammering a 44 ball 71* to seal a whitewash for England over New Zealand in the third game. The England limited-overs opener scored a total of 394 runs in the series at an average of 78.80 and an incredible strike rate of over 120.

His form, combined with Joe Root's prowess with the blade were some of the key factors in England gunning down big targets in the fourth innings of all three games.

Root praised his teammate's sensational form after the match. According to ANI, Root said, "It was like some of the 50-overs stuff we normally play, he (Bairstow) is hitting the ball so well. I'm sure everyone were enjoying it. He's a phenomenal player, he has been for a very long time. It's great to see him showing to the rest of the world how good he is. Hopefully, he can keep moving forward on that trajectory."

Having successfully seen off the World Test Champions, England's next challenge will come against India in the still pending 5th Test from last year's series which begins on July 1.

(With inputs from ANI)