England announce 15 member squad for India Test

Wicketkeeper Sam Billings earns a call-up after featuring in the last two days of the New Zealand Test where he filled in for the Covid-19 afflicted Ben Foakes

Ben Stokes holds the series trophy at the presentation ceremony as England players celebrate after play on day 5 of the third cricket Test match between England and New Zealand. Pic/ AFP

England have announced their squad for the much anticipated Test match against India on July 1st. The 15-member squad includes a call-up for wicketkeeper Sam Billings who had filled in for the Covid-19 afflicted Ben Foakes in the last two days of their Test against New Zealand. Nevertheless, Foakes has still been included in the squad.

Also included in the squad is veteran swing bowler James Anderson who recently reached the 650 Test wickets mark. However, he was rested for the final Test against New Zealand.

Jack Leach, who took a ten-wicket haul in the last Test against the Kiwis, is the lone spinner included in the squad.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope.

(With inputs from IANS)