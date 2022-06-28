Sri Lanka rally in third T20I to prevent India from sealing series whitewash

The hosts had never beaten India in a home game prior to this. On the day, they gunned down India's target of 139 in the span of 17 overs

Sri Lankan players during the 3rd T20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. Pic/ PTI

Sri Lanka bounced back in the final game of the T20I series to beat India by seven wickets thanks to skipper Chamari Athapaththu's whirlwind 80* off 48 balls.

Chamari found good company is Nilakshi de Silva who scored a steady 30 to ensure Sri Lanka didn't stumble. Indian spinner Radha Yadav bore most of the brunt of the Sri Lankan batters, conceeding 41 runs for 1 wicket in her 4 over spell.

Earlier in the day, India had won the toss and had chosen to bat first. Apart from Shafali Verma's early departure for 5 runs, the rest of the batting line-up got good starts but none could convert it into a comprehensive score.

Against an impressive Sri lanka bowling attack, the Indians failed to get out of first gear and only reached 138 thanks to a last over acceleration from Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Brief scores: India Women 138/5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 39; Oshadi Ranasinghe 1-13) lost to Sri Lanka Women 141/3 in 17 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 80 not out; Renuka Singh 1-27) by seven wickets.

(With inputs from IANS)