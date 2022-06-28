Breaking News
Mumbai: 12 rescued, 10 feared trapped after building collapses in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society
Maharashtra political crisis: Aaditya Thackeray likely to hold a big rally in Goregaon on June 29
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Ganesh festival: BMC says final no to PoP idols
Harbour trains can now cross Mahim station at 50 kmph
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India coach Rahul Dravid Weve ticked all boxes

India coach Rahul Dravid: We’ve ticked all boxes

Updated on: 28 June,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  Leicester
PTI |

Top

“When you have got just one game in a series, you’ve got to hit the ground running hard,” he added

India coach Rahul Dravid: We’ve ticked all boxes

Rahul Dravid. Pic/AFP


India ticked all the required boxes during the four-day practice match against Leicestershire, said head coach Rahul Dravid.

“Whatever we needed to achieve and whatever boxes we needed to tick in terms of our preparation leading into the Test match, I think we are very satisfied and happy, we have been able to do that,” Dravid said in a video posted by Leicestershire on Twitter.




Also Read: India sweat over the availability of Rohit Sharma for England Test


“When you have got just one game in a series, you’ve got to hit the ground running hard,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rahul dravid test cricket cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK