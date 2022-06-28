India coach Rahul Dravid: We’ve ticked all boxes

“When you have got just one game in a series, you’ve got to hit the ground running hard,” he added

Rahul Dravid. Pic/AFP

India ticked all the required boxes during the four-day practice match against Leicestershire, said head coach Rahul Dravid.

“Whatever we needed to achieve and whatever boxes we needed to tick in terms of our preparation leading into the Test match, I think we are very satisfied and happy, we have been able to do that,” Dravid said in a video posted by Leicestershire on Twitter.

Also Read: India sweat over the availability of Rohit Sharma for England Test

“When you have got just one game in a series, you’ve got to hit the ground running hard,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever