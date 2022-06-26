Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra Political crisis: Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Maharashtra political crisis: Police on high alert after rebel MLA's office vandalised in Pune
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Virat Kohli smashes 67 in warm up game ahead of England Test

Virat Kohli smashes 67 in warm-up game ahead of England Test

Updated on: 26 June,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

At stumps, India were 364-9 in the second essay. Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 56. Kohli’s 98-ball knock was laced with five fours and two sixes. Leicestershire scored 244 in reply to the visitors’ 246-8 declared in the first innings

Virat Kohli smashes 67 in warm-up game ahead of England Test

Virat Kohli


Former India skipper Virat Kohli regained his touch, scoring 67 on the penultimate day of the four-day tour game against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Also Read: 'Captaincy brings out the best in me,' says India all-rounder Hardik Pandya




At stumps, India were 364-9 in the second essay. Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 56. Kohli’s 98-ball knock was laced with five fours and two sixes. Leicestershire scored 244 in reply to the visitors’ 246-8 declared in the first innings.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

virat kohli test cricket cricket news sports news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK