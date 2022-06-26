Virat Kohli smashes 67 in warm-up game ahead of England Test

At stumps, India were 364-9 in the second essay. Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 56. Kohli’s 98-ball knock was laced with five fours and two sixes. Leicestershire scored 244 in reply to the visitors’ 246-8 declared in the first innings

Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli regained his touch, scoring 67 on the penultimate day of the four-day tour game against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground on Saturday.

