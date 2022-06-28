West Indies chase down 13 runs on day 4 to earn series sweep over Bangladesh

While veteran pacer Kemar Roach took his 250th Test wicket, it was all-rounder Kyle Mayers who stole the plaudits. Mayers' sensational 146 coupled with 2 wickets in the first innings led him to win the Man of the Match honours

Members of the West Indies team stand for a photo with the trophy after winning on the fourth day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies. Pic/ AFP

West Indies completed their series sweep by easing to a victory against Bangladesh in the second Test at the Darren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia.

The men in maroon only required 13 runs to chase down on day 4 of the Test thanks to a fine job done by the West Indian pace attack with Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales all taking 3 wickets. Bangladesh were bowled out for 186 runs in the second innings, with only wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan standing tall with a 60 not out.

While veteran pacer Kemar Roach took his 250th Test wicket, it was all-rounder Kyle Mayers who stole the plaudits. Mayers' sensational 146 coupled with 2 wickets in the first innings led him to win the Man of the Match honours.

West Indies will have a chance to improve their 50 per cent win percentage in the World test Championship table when they take on the mighty Australians down under later on in the year.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 234 and 186 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 42, Nurul Hasan 60 not out; Kemar Roach 3/54, Alzarri Joseph 3/57, Jayden Seales 3/21) lost to West Indies 408 and 13 for no loss by 10 wickets.

(With inputs from IANS)