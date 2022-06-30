India coach Rahul Dravid lauds Virat Kohli; doesn't worry about his century drought

Dravid also opined that it's only because of the high standards that Kohli has set for himself that people undervalue the important fifties he has scored in the last few years

Virat Kohli

It's been a very long wait for Virat Kohli to notch up his 71st international century. Kohli has currently been going through a patch of underwhelming form since late 2019, but that doesn't worry India coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid believes Kohli is doing all the right things to make sure he gets to triple figures sooner rather than later. According to IANS, in a virtual press conference Dravid said, "He's an incredibly fit guy, one of the most hard-working I've ever come across - his desire, his hunger, his attitude to looking after himself, his preparation.

"Even the way he played the game against Leicester, in the kind of conditions out there, scoring the 50-60 he did. He's ticking all the right boxes, he's doing what he needs to do to come out of it.

"As players, you go through these sorts of phases. I don't think in Virat's case it's any lack of motivation. It's not so much about focusing on those three figures."

Also Read: Danielle Wyatt's picture with Arjun Tendulkar goes viral!

Dravid also opined that it's only because of the high standards that Kohli has set for himself that people undervalue the important fifties he has scored in the last few years.

He went on to add, "From our perspective, there's not so much focus on three figures. From us, it's the contributions - he continues to contribute on and off the field, the way he carries himself, he does inspire a lot of the guys in the group."

(With inputs from IANS)