Nathan Lyon bags five wickets on Day One of Sri Lanka vs Australia first Test

Updated on: 30 June,2022 08:31 AM IST  |  Galle
IANS |

The tourists reached 98-3 at stumps after Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis struck twice, including David Warner’s key wicket for 25, on a turning pitch

Nathan Lyon’s five-for helped Australia bowl out Sri Lanka for 212, before the hosts hit back with three wickets in a fast-moving opening Test on Wednesday. 

The tourists reached 98-3 at stumps after Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis struck twice, including David Warner’s key wicket for 25, on a turning pitch.




Steven Smith was run out on six after a mix up with opener Usman Khawaja, unbeaten on 47, and returned to the pavilion waving his hands in dismay.

