Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne hit double centuries as Windies struggle

Updated on: 02 December,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Perth
AFP

Top

Steve Smith (left) and Marnus Labuschagne. Pic/AFP


Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne struck masterful double centuries on Thursday to put Australia in firm control against an outclassed West Indies, who face an uphill task to save the first Test at Perth Stadium.


The hosts declared at an ominous 598-4 soon after tea on day two, allowing Smith, who matched legendary countryman Donald Bradman with a 29th Test ton, to complete the 200-run milestone for the fourth time. Labuschagne made 204 with Smith not out 200. 



Also Read: West Indies wear black armbands as a tribute to Murray


Travis Head chipped in with a run-a-ball 99 to put a massive dent in any hope the West Indies had of winning their first Test in Australia in 25 years. The visitors needed to negotiate 25 overs before stumps and it was a fiery affair, with openers Kraigg Brathwaite and debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul—son of West Indies great Shivnarine—taking nasty blows to the groin and body.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

