Marnus Labuschagne’s 154 for Oz torments Windies

Updated on: 01 December,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  Perth
The hosts reached an ominous 293-2 at stumps on day one following captain Pat Cummins’ decision to bat in hot and dry conditions

Representation pic


Marnus Labuschagne cracked a masterful unbeaten 154 while Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith hit 50s as a dominant Australia took control of the opening Test against the West Indies at Perth Stadium on Wednesday.


The hosts reached an ominous 293-2 at stumps on day one following captain Pat Cummins’ decision to bat in hot and dry conditions. The total was built off the back of a 142-run stand between Labuschagne and Khawaja.



Also Read: Australia confirm XI to feature in first Test against West Indies


