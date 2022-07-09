Breaking News
SL vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith hit tons on Day 1

Updated on: 09 July,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Galle
The tourists reached 298 for five at stumps after electing to bat in their bid to clinch the two-match series

Steve Smith. Pic/ AFP


Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith both hit centuries to give Australia opening day honours against a Covid-hit Sri Lanka in the second Test on Friday.

The tourists reached 298 for five at stumps after electing to bat in their bid to clinch the two-match series. Smith, on 109, and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, on 16, were batting at close of play.




Smith smashed fast bowler Kasun Rajitha for a cracking cover drive to bring up his 28th Test hundred. It was the former captain’s first hundred since January last year. 

Labuschagne, who made 104, and Smith put on 134 runs for the third wicket to take the attack to the opposition bowlers after Australia lost their openers in the first session.

