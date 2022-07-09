New England Test coach Brendon McCullum finds ‘Bazball’ talk silly

‘Bazball’, which is derived from McCullum’s nickname ‘Baz’, has been associated with England’s drastic change in approach towards Test cricket since the arrival of the new head coach.

‘Bazball’ could be the most used term in world cricket over the last one month but the inspiration behind it, England Test coach Brendon McCullum, finds the incessant talk around the newly coined word ‘silly’. ‘Bazball’, which is derived from McCullum’s nickname ‘Baz’, has been associated with England’s drastic change in approach towards Test cricket since the arrival of the new head coach.

“I don’t really like that silly term that people are throwing out there, because there’s actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on. There’s also times where they’ve absorbed pressure beautifully as well,” McCullum told Adam Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast show.

