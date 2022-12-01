West Indies wear black armbands as a tribute to Murray

Murray was the son of West Indies batting great Sir Everton Weekes.

Representation pic

The West Indies men’s team wore black armbands on Day One of their first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth as a tribute to former wicketkeeper David Murray, who passed away last week at the age of 72. Murray was the son of West Indies batting great Sir Everton Weekes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever