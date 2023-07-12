Boycott wants England to drop fumbling wicketkeeper Bairstow

“He has been selected on last summer’s marvellous match-winning batting, but at this moment in time is a shadow of his best,” he added

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott wants England management to take a strong decision and drop Jonny Bairstow from the playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test to be played at Old Trafford, starting from July 19, saying that the wicket-keeper batter has been “a shadow of his best”.

“England took a calculated gamble and it hasn’t worked. In three Tests he has dropped catches, missed a stumping and can’t score any runs. It is very sad. Someone needs to be brave for him and take him out of the limelight,” Boycott wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“He has been selected on last summer’s marvellous match-winning batting, but at this moment in time is a shadow of his best,” he added.

However, England have retained Jonny Bairstow in the 14-man squad for next week’s fourth Test against Australia.

