Grant Bradburn appointed head coach of Pakistan

Grant Bradburn

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed Grant Bradburn’s appointment as the men’s national team’s head coach for two years.

The board also announced that former South Africa cricketer Andrew Puttick has also signed a two-year-long contract as the batting coach of the men’s side while strength and conditioning coach Drikus Saaiman and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon will continue to work in their roles.

Prior to his role in Pakistan, Bradburn, a former New Zealand cricketer, worked as the head coach of Scotland men’s side.

