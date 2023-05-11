Breaking News
India likely to play Oz in opener; Pak on Oct 15

Updated on: 11 May,2023 08:15 AM IST
IANS |

A report in Cricbuzz says India’s opening match of ODI World Cup against Australia in all likelihood will be in Chennai. It added that India’s blockbuster game against Pakistan will be on October 15, which is a Sunday. The tournament is likely to start with an England-New Zealand clash, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, at Ahmedabad

india players. Pic/AFP

With the Men’s ODI World Cup set to be held in India later in the year, it has now emerged that the hosts’ opening match of the competition will be against five-time winners Australia.


A report in Cricbuzz says India’s opening match of ODI World Cup against Australia in all likelihood will be in Chennai. It added that India’s blockbuster game against Pakistan will be on October 15, which is a Sunday. The tournament is likely to start with an England-New Zealand clash, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, at Ahmedabad.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


