Bravo, Kane among big names released before IPL auction

Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford were the players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh and Jason Roy were among the six players released by Gujarat Titans

Dwayne Bravo and Kane Williamson. Pics/AFP

IPL giants Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday ended their hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad released star batter Kane Williamson ahead of the league’s mini auction.

Mumbai Indians have released as many as 13 players including Kieron Pollard who joins them as batting coach now. Punjab Kings have released their last edition’s captain Mayank Agarwal, while West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Besides Bravo, CSK have also decided to let go of Chris Jordan.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have released four players which include Indians Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert. The Delhi Capitals have also traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders and brought all-rounder Aman Khan in his place.

Rajasthan Royals have released nine players in total comprising four Indians and five overseas players, leaving them with a purse of Rs 13.2 crore. The players released include James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Rassie van der Dussen among others.

