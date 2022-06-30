ENG vs IND: Shardul Thakur 'relishing' challenging role with Indian Test team

With the India pace attack stacked like never before, Thakur is often seen operating with the old ball, bowling the tough overs that pacers generally don't like to

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur may or may not make it into the eleven that takes on England on the 1st of July, but his importance to the side cannot be understated. Thakur demonstrated that he could be India's X-factor player after playing starring roles with the bat and ball against Australia in 2020/21 and England last year.

However, Thakur finds himself behind the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and perhaps even Umesh Yadav in the pecking order. But his batting ability means he often gets into the side as a bowling all-rounder.

With the India pace attack stacked like never before, Thakur is often seen operating with the old ball, bowling the tough overs that pacers generally don't like to.

Nevertheless, Thakur says he relishes the challenge and sees bowling in the middle-overs as an opportunity to create an impact for the side.

According to IANS, in a BCCI social media post Thakur said, "The pace bowling attack we have at the moment, everyone is doing well including Shami, Bumrah, Umesh whenever he gets a game, Ishant was there. Usually, they start with the new ball and many a times, it has happened that they take 2-3 wickets in the first spell, so I get chance to bowl later."

"The opportunity gets created when there is a partnership happening or when the main bowlers need rest, then the use of third or fourth bowler is more. That moment gives me the opportunity to take out wickets and do something for the team. To bowl in that situation, I am relishing that as if I deliver with a good performance, then it creates an impact in the match."

Thakur will be hoping to create such an impact if selected for the all important Test against England.

