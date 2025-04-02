Bravo slams WICB for sacking T20I skipper Powell

Breaking News
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

"@windiescricket once again you guys prove to the people of the Caribbean and the cricket world that the injustices towards players continues!

Dwayne Bravo

Former captain Dwayne Bravo has strongly criticised West Indies Cricket for their decision to replace Rovman Powell as T20I captain with Shai Hope. 


Also Read: Teen Konstas gets Australia contract ahead of Ashes


“@windiescricket once again you guys prove to the people of the Caribbean and the cricket world that the injustices towards players continues!


“As a former player and a fan of WI cricket, this is easily one of the worst decisions ever @ravipowell52 taking over captaincy when our T20 team was in 9th spot and was able to move up to 3rd sport in the rankings and this is how you guys repay him the bad treatment towards players when would it Stop!

“This is so sad on all levels..make it make sense! SMH #JusticeForRP,” read the post by Bravo on Instagram.

