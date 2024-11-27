Stand-in skipper Bumrah returned with excellent match figures of 8 for 72 as India crushed Australia by 295 runs to take 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the fall of a wicket with teammates (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Bumrah back on top, Jaiswal powers up in latest ICC Test rankings x 00:00

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday toppled Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood to regain the top spot in ICC Test bowling rankings on the back of his match-winning spell against Australia in the first Test at Perth.

Stand-in skipper Bumrah returned with excellent match figures of 8 for 72 as India crushed Australia by 295 runs to take 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah, who was at No. 3 ahead of the Perth Test, now has career-best 883 ranking points while moving ahead of South African Rabada (872 points) and Aussie Hazlewood (860 points).

Bumrah's teammate Mohammed Siraj also made good ground, moving up three places to 25th following his five scalps against the Aussies.

Jaiswal moves up to No. 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a scintillating 161, leaped to second spot with career-best 825 points behind England's Joe Root (903 points) in the rankings for batters.

Star batter Virat Kohli continued charting his way up as he improved nine spots to reach 13th following his 30th Test century.

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant maintained his sixth slot with 736 points.

Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remained the top players in the Test all-rounders ranking despite not featuring against Australia in the Perth Test.

