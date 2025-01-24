The team also features four Englishmen and two New Zealanders, including the redoubtable Kane Williamson

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were on Friday named in the ICC's Test Team of the Year 2024.

The team also features four Englishmen and two New Zealanders, including the redoubtable Kane Williamson.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, as captain, was the lone Australian to make the ICC all-star team. It was under him that Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in the 2024/25 season after a decade and was the first time Cummins won the trophy.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who was named captain of the ICC Men's One Day International (ODI) Team of the Year for 2023, was notably absent from the ICC Men’s Test Team for both 2023 and 2024.

Last year too, Australia, however, was well-represented in the Test XI, with a dominant presence led by Cummins, who was appointed captain of the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year. The team reflected Australia’s impressive performance in the World Test Championship (WTC), where they emerged victorious in the final, securing their first-ever WTC title.

Cummins, who also played a pivotal role in Australia’s record-extending sixth ICC World Cup win in the 50-over format, was also nominated for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year last year. Under his leadership, Australia retained the Ashes in 2023, with Cummins finishing as the leading bowler in the year, claiming 42 wickets across 11 matches.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2023: All players

Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (C), R. Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024: All players

Pat Cummins (c) (Australia), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Ben Duckett (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Harry Brook (England), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Jamie Smith (wk) (England), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Matt Henry (New Zealand), Jasprit Bumrah (India)