Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bumrah will challenge us Webster

‘Bumrah will challenge us’: Webster

Updated on: 04 January,2025 07:31 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Australian debutant Beau Webster believes pacer Jasprit will be more than a handful on seaming Sydney surface

‘Bumrah will challenge us’: Webster

Jasprit Bumrah steams in at the SCG yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

‘Bumrah will challenge us’: Webster
Debutant all-rounder Beau Webster feels facing ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be an enormous challenge on a SCG pitch that is helping seamers. India were all out for 185 on Day 1 after which Australia lost Usman Khawaja off the last ball of the day to Bumrah to end at nine for one. 


“There’s definitely a method to go about batting on this wicket, but Jasprit is a world-class bowler and no doubt he’s going to challenge our whole batting group. He’s phenomenal with his lengths and lines, it’s going to be tough on a wicket that will offer a fair bit to him,” Webster said at the post-day press conference.


Beau Webster
Beau Webster


He also felt that the hosts did well to dismiss India under 200. “It was a pretty seamer-friendly track and most of the day the ball stayed pretty new with the grass coverage. It’s not an abrasive square either. The plan was to bowl a bit fuller and entice those front foot defences and front foot drives. Scotty [Boland] was excellent. He’s been unbelievable since he’s back into the team and [you] saw why he’s a world-class bowler. All the bowlers were really good today to bowl them out for 200.”

Smith ‘100 per cent’ sure of Kohli catch

Australia’s Steve Smith believes Virat Kohli was out off the first ball he faced at the SCG on Friday. When Kohli came to the crease in the eighth over, he edged the very first delivery off pacer Scott Boland to Smith in the slips. Smith however, scooped it up and the ball appeared to have touched the ground before it was caught at gully. Third umpire, Joel Wilson, adjudicated in favour of India, but Smith later told Fox Sports that it was out.  When asked if that catch was clean, Smith replied: “100%. No denying it whatsoever, 100%, but the umpire has made the decision. We’ll move on.” Kohli went on to score just 12 off 48 balls.

India vs Australia steve smith virat kohli jasprit bumrah border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

