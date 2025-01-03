India captain Rohit Sharma rested himself from the series finale with Jasprit Bumrah walking out for the toss in his place

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: Screengrab/X)

Listen to this article India batting woes continue, leaves pacers with tough job in Sydney Test x 00:00

India were all out for 185 on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against Australia on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India, who recovered to 107 for 4 at tea, lost six wickets for 78 runs in the final session.

Rishabh Pant (40 off 98) top-scored for India while Scott Boland was the pick of the Australia bowlers.

India captain Rohit Sharma rested himself from the series finale with Jasprit Bumrah walking out for the toss in his place.

India trail the series 1-2.

Brief scores: India all out 185 in 72.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 40, Shubman Gill 20; Scott Boland 4/31).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever