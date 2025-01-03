For the first time in his career, the Indian opener found himself excluded from the team during the middle of a series, a significant development given his status as the Indian captain

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Once hailed as India's 'Hitman' and a key figure in the team’s batting lineup, Rohit Sharma was on Friday dropped from the playing XI for the crucial fifth Test against Australia in Sydney.

This development, which came amid concerns over his poor form, raised eyebrows across the cricketing world and further fueled speculation about the 37-year-old's future in the longest format of the game.

For the first time in his career, the Indian opener found himself excluded from the team during the middle of a series, a significant development given his status as the Indian captain. Rohit has managed only 31 runs in five innings throughout the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, a run of form that saw him omitted for the decisive fifth Test.

Surprisingly, Rohit's absence was not confined to the playing XI, his name was also noticeably absent from the official team sheet, which further stoked the fire of rumours suggesting that this could be the end of his Test career.

Although the Indian team management insisted that Rohit was 'rested' for the Sydney encounter, many in the media, including former cricketers, found this explanation hard to accept.

The term 'rested' seemed insufficient for a player of Rohit’s stature, particularly when considering that he had missed the first Test of the series and had not featured in any domestic cricket before the New Zealand series. The timing of the decision left many questioning whether this was a tactical move or a sign that the 'Hitman' is on the verge of retirement.

With the departure of Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement after the third Test in Brisbane, the speculation surrounding Rohit’s retirement has only intensified. Some fans and pundits have suggested that the decision to drop Rohit could be the first step toward him following Ashwin into retirement, with many considering the possibility that the Melbourne Test could have been his final appearance in the format.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is standing in as captain for this match, addressed the media after winning the toss, stating, “Our skipper has opted to rest. It shows the unity we have.”

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his disbelief at the team's reasoning. Speaking on Star Sports, he pointed out, “I believe the official word is that he has 'opted to rest'. Will fans accept that? This is the guy who didn’t play in the first Test, didn’t play domestic cricket before the New Zealand series. If anyone needs rest, it is the (stand-in) captain (Bumrah) who is playing this Test.”

Rohit, who returned to the team for the second Test after taking paternity leave following the birth of his child, has had a mixed career in Test cricket. Despite being a match-winner in limited-overs formats, his inconsistency in Test matches has often been scrutinised. If this indeed marks the end of his Test career, it would be an ignominious conclusion for one of India’s most accomplished cricketers. However, with his ODI career still intact, the future of the "Hitman" in Indian cricket remains a subject of debate and intrigue.