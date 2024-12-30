Breaking News
"This tweet isn't for people who own fan clubs": Ravichandran Ashwin

Updated on: 30 December,2024 02:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The last tweet from Ravichandran Ashwin's official social media handle was "Now a days, implied meaning can be taken out of context." Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy were quick to return to the dressing room as Australia reigned supreme at the MCG

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin posted a couple of tweets on his official X handle following the struggle of skipper Rohit Sharm and his side on day five of the fourth Test match.


Rohit Sharma, who is struggling to regain his form is doing all the hard work but has been falling short somewhere following which he returned with nothing to show.


Facing 40 deliveries, Rohit Sharma was able to garner just nine runs. Later, in an attempt to charge Pat Cummins, the Indian skipper lost his wicket.


His attempt to flick the ball away resulted in a thick outside edge, which carried to Mitchell Marsh at gully. With his head and shoulders slumped, Rohit returned to the dugout and left the floodgates open.

In the same over, KL Rahul walked back for a five-ball duck after being caught in two minds. Virat Kohli was next to join them after giving an edge while attempting to drive the ball.

Also Read: "Why have you kept technology?", Sunil Gavaskar raises question on Jaiswal's dismissal

After India found itself in turmoil, Ravichandran Ashwin took to X to drop a cryptic post about "good leaders" which read, "Good leaders emerge when they show resolve for a scrap."

A couple of minutes later, he went on to repost his comment by adding, "This tweet isn't for people who own fan clubs."

The last tweet from Ravichandran Ashwin's official social media handle was "Now a days, implied meaning can be taken out of context. I was referring to Jaiswals wonderful scrap today. Peace out folks🤝" Taking to X:

In the second session, India mounted a comeback, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant forging a stand to ensure the visitors remained unscathed.

In the third session, Australia made a sensational comeback to push India back against the wall. Pat Cummins made a gamble by introducing Travis Head, and it instantly paid off.

Pant tried to take on the part-timer but only found Mitchell Marsh, who completed a stunning catch to send the southpaw back to the pavilion. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy were quick to return to the dressing room as Australia reigned supreme at the MCG.

(With ANI Inputs)

