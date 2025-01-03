Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India slip to 107 for four at tea on Day 1

India slip to 107 for four at tea on Day 1

Updated on: 03 January,2025 09:59 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

The visitors added 50 runs in the second session while losing the sole wicket of Virat Kohli (17)

Rishabh Pant (Pic: AFP)

India recovered to 107 for 4 at tea on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against Australia on Friday.


The visitors added 50 runs in the second session while losing the sole wicket of Virat Kohli (17).


Rishabh Pant (32) and Ravindra Jadeja (11) were manning the crease when tea was taken.


Opting to bat, India had lost KL Rahul (4), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (20) in the opening session.

India captain Rohit Sharma rested himself from the series finale with Jasprit Bumrah walking out for the toss in his place.

India trail the series 1-2.

Brief scores: India 107/4 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 32 batting, Shubman Gill 20; Scott Boland 2/15).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

virat kohli India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 cricket news

