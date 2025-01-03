Indian media have noted with mocking that Rohit's 31 runs in three Tests is only one more than the 30 wickets that Bumrah has racked up

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma at a Team India practice session (Pic: AFP)

Rohit Sharma rose from humble beginnings to captain India but he was axed Friday for the decisive fifth Test against Australia to nudge the "Hitman" closer to retirement.

Even before the out-of-form opening batsman was dropped for the crucial Sydney clash, Indian media had speculated that Rohit could retire from Test cricket after the series. The 37-year-old quit T20 international cricket last year after lifting the World Cup. He is yet to call time on his ODI career.

If this is it for Rohit in Tests -- the team insisted he was 'rested' -- it would be an ignominious late chapter in the career of the Indian great. As a youngster Rohit studied on a scholarship because his family was unable to afford monthly fees of a few dollars. He overcame all odds to become a cricketing superstar, especially in the white-ball game, his feats including taking his country to World Cup glory in 2024.

He is also the only batsman to have scored three double-centuries in one-day internationals. Prior to his drop-off in form, Rohit gave India real firepower at the top of the innings and his selfless approach allowed the rest of the batsmen to play freely. But the man dubbed the "Hitman" for getting to big scores quickly in spectacular style failed to get past 10 runs in any of his five innings in Australia. He had called his performances "disturbing" while there was also mounting criticism about his decisions as captain.

Rohit missed the first Test in Perth for the birth of his second child, with Jasprit Bumrah assuming the captaincy and playing a starring role with the ball in a big India win. With India trailing 2-1 in the series, vice-captain Bumrah was named to lead the team at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the visitors battle to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Indian media have noted with mocking that Rohit's 31 runs in three Tests is only one more than the 30 wickets that Bumrah has racked up. "Rohit, because of captaincy and reputation... managed to hang on longer than he should have," the Times of India wrote. Mark Waugh, the former Australia batsman, said during the fourth Test in Melbourne -- which the hosts won by 184 runs -- that it was time for Rohit to go. "If I was selector, I'd say: Rohit Sharma, thank you for your service," Waugh said.

Rohit was also way below his brilliant best in the 3-0 Test series whitewash at home to New Zealand in November. Just months before that, he lifted the World Cup in Barbados after India edged out South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final to finally deliver the cricket-crazy nation a global title again.

Rohit signed off as India's highest scorer in the shortest format, plundering 4,231 runs including five centuries in 159 matches since his T20 debut in 2007. A five-time IPL winner for Mumbai Indians, Rohit took over the captaincy of the white-ball national team in 2021 from Virat Kohli.

A year later, Rohit became Test skipper too. He left a lasting legacy in the shortest format, having featured in all nine editions of the T20 World Cup. He was part of M.S. Dhoni's winning team in the inaugural event in 2007, before clinching his second T20 crown 17 years later.

Rohit, who has been criticised for not having the athletic physique of some other players, has also amassed 10,709 runs at an average of over 49 in 262 ODIs. But his Test record is less prolific -- 4,301 runs and 12 centuries in 67 matches at an average just a shade over 40. His recent shortcomings have not detracted from Rohit's stature around the world. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has lauded him as the "man who has changed the culture" of the India team -- and a "genuine hero".

