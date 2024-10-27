"Just want to enjoy": MS Dhoni all but confirms his participation in IPL 2025

For the upcoming IPL 2025, CSK can retain MS Dhoni's services as an uncapped player. The IPL has reinstated the rule by allowing players to be considered under the uncapped category if they have retired from international cricket for five years

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Pic: File Pic)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni has nearly confirmed his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He stated that he just wants to enjoy whatever cricket he can play in his remaining years.

After CSK's unexpected exit in the group stage of IPL 2024, MS Dhoni had been reserved about his plans for the next edition of the league.

All ten IPL franchises should submit their list of retained players by October 31st.

For the upcoming IPL 2025, CSK can retain MS Dhoni's services as an uncapped player. The IPL has reinstated the rule by allowing players to be considered under the uncapped category if they have retired from international cricket for five years.

Speaking at an event in Goa, MS Dhoni said that professional sport makes it difficult for a player to enjoy the game. The 43-year-old said he now wants to savour the game for the next few years.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I'm able to play, like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4 pm, just enjoying the game. But with professional sport, it becomes challenging to enjoy the game as just a game. There are emotions and commitments, but I want to enjoy it for the next few years", Dhoni told ESPNcricinfo.

Reflecting on his batting position in IPL 2024, MS Dhoni explained his straightforward approach, mentioning that since others were performing well, he didn't see the need to bat higher up.

The former CSK skipper also noted that, with the T20 World Cup 2024 approaching, he gave opportunities to players like Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube to help them prepare for possible selection to the Indian team.

"My thinking was simple: if others are doing their job well, there's no need for me to come up the order. Last season, with the T20 World Cup squad announcement coming up, it was essential to give those fighting for a spot a chance. In our team, we had a few players like [Ravindra] Jadeja and Shivam Dube who needed opportunities to prove themselves for the Indian team. There was nothing in it for me - no selection stakes. So I was happy batting down the order, and my team was content with my role", he added.

MS Dhoni will be expected to be retained by CSK as an uncapped player as they will need to spend just Rs. 4 crore from their Rs. 120 crore purse.

Each team can retain up to six players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Dhoni last represented India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, a match that ended in disappointment for India.

Since his retirement in 2020, Dhoni has only appeared in the IPL. In the 2024 season, he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220, fulfilling the role of a finisher for the five-time champions.

(With ANI Inputs)