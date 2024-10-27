IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI: Lea Tahuhu's bowling brilliance helps Kiwis level the series

Team India fell short of 76 runs to chase the target in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI. Their innings was wrapped up in 47.1 overs. Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor showed gritty character in the end but fell short of taking the team home

New Zealand women's cricket team (Pic: X/@WHITE_FERNS)

Lea Tahuhu starred in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI as she claimed three wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs. Her exceptional effort helped New Zealand to dismiss Team India for 183 runs. Team India fell short of 76 runs to chase the target in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI. Their innings was wrapped up in 47.1 overs.

In the run chase, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana departed early on low scores. Facing nine balls, Verma smashed 2 fours, but her innings ended with a score of 11 runs. Struggling with her form, Mandhana returned to the pavilion with a two-ball duck in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI. Yastika Bhatia and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur registered the scores of 12 and 24 runs, respectively. Facing 28 balls, Jemimah Rodrigues was only able to accumulate 17 runs including 2 fours. Tejal Hasabnis played 38 balls and scored 15 runs which was laced with 2 fours. Along with Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma too departed on 15 runs.

After the poor show with the ball, Arundhati Reddy scored two runs in nine balls. Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor showed gritty character in the end but fell short of taking the team home. Yadav played 64 balls and scored 48 runs including 5 fours and on the other hand, facing 54 balls, Thakor played a knock of 29 runs including 3 fours. Priya Mishra stayed unbeaten on zero runs after playing seven balls in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI.

After showcasing her skills with the bat, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine claimed three wickets with the ball. Shouldering her was Tahuhu, who snapped the same number of wickets. Eden Carson and Jess Kerr bagged two wickets, each. Fran Jonas went wicketless in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI.