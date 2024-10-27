IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI: Devine's captain's knock guides Kiwis to 259 runs vs India

Team India needs to chase a target of 260 runs to win the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI. Radha Yadav was the star bowler from India's perspective in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI. Completing her quota of 10 overs, she snapped four wickets by conceding 69 runs. She was shouldered by Deepti Sharma who claimed two wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs

Sophie Devine, Maddy Green (Pic: X/@WHITE_FERNS)

Riding on skipper Sophie Devine's glorious 79-run knock, New Zealand posted a total of 259 runs on board in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI. Her knock came in 86 deliveries and was laced with 7 fours and 1 six. Team India needs to chase a target of 260 runs to win the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI.

Having won the toss, the "White Ferns" decided the bat first in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI. Openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer provided an elevated start to the side. Bates smashed 58 runs in 70 balls including 8 fours, followed by Plimmer who played a knock of 41 runs before returning to the pavilion. Plimmer's 50-ball knock included 6 fours and 1 six. Lauren Down could not score many runs as she departed for three runs after facing 19 balls. Later, Devine showcased a glorious knock of 79 runs. Maddy Green was the other player who played a decent knock in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI. Facing 41 balls, she scored 42 runs including 5 fours. Brooke Halliday (8), Izzy Gaze (11), Lea Tahuhu (0) and Eden Carson (1) departed on low scores. Jess Kerr (12) and Fran Jonas (1) stayed unbeaten in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI.

Radha Yadav was the star bowler from India's perspective in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI. Completing her quota of 10 overs, she snapped four wickets by conceding 69 runs. She was shouldered by Deepti Sharma who claimed two wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs.

Saima Thakor and Priya Mishra registered one wicket, each to their names. Thakor was smashed for 58 runs and Mishra for 49 runs in the 2nd ODI against the Kiwis. Arundhati Reddy went wicketless in the IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI.