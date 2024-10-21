Breaking News
Will MS Dhoni feature in IPL 2025 as an uncapped player? Know what CSK CEO Viswanathan said

Updated on: 21 October,2024 04:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

If MS Dhoni confirms that he will play in the IPL 2025, then CSK will likely retain him as an uncapped player. The franchise will need to spend just Rs. 4 crores out of Rs. 120 crores of their purse. Each IPL franchise is allowed to retain up to six players before the IPL 2025 mega auction

MS Dhoni (Pic: File Pic)

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has not yet confirmed his availability for the upcoming IPL 2025, revealed the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan.


After CSK's shocking exit from the IPL 2024 group stage, MS Dhoni decided to remain tight-lipped about his participation in the IPL 2025. 


With the mega auction left on the line, CSK CEO Viswanathan is optimistic that MS Dhoni will confirm his availability for the upcoming IPL 2025.


"We have still no confirmation from him, though we will like him to continue playing for us. Hope he will confirm before 31st [October]," Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo.

October 31 is the date that has been set for all ten franchises to submit their list of retained players to the IPL ahead of the mega auction.

For the upcoming edition, CSK has the option to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player after a change in rules. IPL brought back the rule that was scrapped in 2021, according to which players could be considered uncapped even if they had retired from international cricket for five years.

If MS Dhoni confirms that he will play in the IPL 2025, then CSK will likely retain him as an uncapped player. The franchise will need to spend just Rs. 4 crores out of Rs. 120 crores of their purse.

Each IPL franchise is allowed to retain up to six players before the IPL 2025 mega auction.

MS Dhoni's last appearance in India colours was in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand when the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreak.

After his retirement in 2020, Dhoni didn't feature in any other tournament apart from the IPL. In the 2024 season, Dhoni garnered 161 runs at a strike rate of 220 as he played the role of a finisher for the five-time champions.

(With ANI Inputs)

