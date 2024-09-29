Breaking News
IPL 2025 auction: MS Dhoni as 'uncapped player'? Internet divided over his future

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in August 2020, but his last appearance for India was in July 2019 during the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand

MS Dhoni (Pic: BCCI/IPL)

Among the key announcements on Sunday's announcement regarding retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, one significant change is the reintroduction of the uncapped player rule.


Fans have swiftly speculated about this development, suggesting it could allow MS Dhoni to continue his IPL career as an uncapped player.


However, in a noteworthy update, placed 'seventh' in the eight-point agenda (also Dhoni's jersey number), the BCCI revealed that Indian players who haven't participated in any international matches for at least five calendar years will now be classified as uncapped players.


Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in August 2020, but his last appearance for India was in July 2019 during the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand.

Dhoni, meanwhile, remained reticent about his future in the IPL following the conclusion of the 2024 season. After leading Chennai Super Kings to victory in IPL 2023, he hinted that the 2024 edition would be his final season, framing it as a way to express gratitude to his fans.

However, Dhoni has yet to officially announce his retirement from the IPL, and the recent reintroduction of the 'uncapped player' rule could pave the way for another season for the legendary cricketer in the lucrative T20 league.

According to reports from PTI, the retention cost for an uncapped player in IPL 2025 will be set at ₹4 crore. Dhoni has been mindful of how his retention impacts the dynamics of the Super Kings. In 2022, for instance, Ravindra Jadeja was retained for ₹16 crore, while Dhoni's retention fee was ₹12 crore.

The board also announced that each franchise may retain a maximum of six players at the IPL 2025 auction. This retention can occur either through direct retention or by utilizing the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Among these six retained players, teams are permitted to include a maximum of five capped players (both Indian and overseas) and up to two uncapped players.

As fans eagerly anticipate the next season, Dhoni's potential participation adds a layer of excitement. His legacy in the IPL is undeniable, and should he choose to play on, it would not only delight his supporters but also strengthen the Chennai Super Kings' prospects in the upcoming season.

