Jasprit Bumrah’s back surgery successful; likely to be out for six months

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:06 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

According to BCCI sources, the surgery was conducted “successfully” by Dr Rowan Schouten, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in the management of adult spinal conditions and hip replacement surgery

Jasprit Bumrah


Struggling with a recurring back injury, premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has undergone a successful surgery in New Zealand’s Christchurch and is expected to be out of action for six months.


According to BCCI sources, the surgery was conducted “successfully” by Dr Rowan Schouten, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in the management of adult spinal conditions and hip replacement surgery.



Bumrah is expected to be out of action for six months which would rule him out of the Asia Cup. His return, if everything goes according to the plan, is likely to be in the ODI World Cup in India in October-November, BCCI sources told PTI.

