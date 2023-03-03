Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jasprit Bumrah may head to NZ for back surgery

Jasprit Bumrah may head to NZ for back surgery

Updated on: 03 March,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

According to a Cricbuzz report, the medical team of the BCCI and the managers of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) have finalised a surgeon named Rowan Schouten, who had worked on England pacer Jofra Archer

Jasprit Bumrah may head to NZ for back surgery

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/AFP


India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to fly to New Zealand to undergo surgery for his back injury.


According to a Cricbuzz report, the medical team of the BCCI and the managers of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) have finalised a surgeon named Rowan Schouten, who had worked on England pacer Jofra Archer. 



Also read: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL, no comeback in next six months


The arrangements are being made on a war footing to have Bumrah, who has been out of action for the last five months, flown to Auckland at the earliest for the surgery.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jasprit bumrah cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK