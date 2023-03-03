Jasprit Bumrah may head to NZ for back surgery

According to a Cricbuzz report, the medical team of the BCCI and the managers of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) have finalised a surgeon named Rowan Schouten, who had worked on England pacer Jofra Archer

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/AFP

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to fly to New Zealand to undergo surgery for his back injury.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the medical team of the BCCI and the managers of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) have finalised a surgeon named Rowan Schouten, who had worked on England pacer Jofra Archer.

The arrangements are being made on a war footing to have Bumrah, who has been out of action for the last five months, flown to Auckland at the earliest for the surgery.

